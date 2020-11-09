Malaika Arora is celebrating her son, Arhaan Khan’s 18th birthday and has shared a heartfelt video of the same on her Instagram handle. The diva shares her son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Advertisement

Celebrities including Malaika’s sister, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also wished Arhaan on their respective Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Wishing Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora shared a beautiful video and captioned it, “Our baby boy turns 18♥️”

Sharing yet another picture from the celebrations, Malaika captioned the picture, “All mine ♥️♥️♥️”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Isn’t that one beautiful family picture? This picture has our hearts.

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish celebrities of B-Town and she has definitely passed on the same genes to her son, Arhaan who turned 18 today.

Here are 5 best pictures of Arhaan Khan from his Instagram account that proves that he’s definitely a star in the making:

Arhaan with his guitar looks exactly like his father here, isn’t it? He does seem like a photocopy of Arbaaz Khan and has taken the best genes from his parents.

That smile will do wonders in the near future it seems. Even when Arhaan is dressed casually, he is looking chic and stylish like his mother, Malaika Arora.

Oh la la! It seems like he’s taking classes to pose from his uncle Salman Khan and he’s modelling skills looks so on point.

Arhaan has definitely adapted his fashion genes from his mother and this picture proves the same. Whether casually dressed or suited up, he looks the best every single time.

Arhaan Khan looks a xerox copy of his father here and we just can’t avoid and not notice that. But we wonder, who is this mysterious girl in the background? Hehe!

Once again a very happy birthday to this champ!

Tell us in the comments below if you liked mother Malaika Arora’s birthday post for son Arhaan Khan.

Must Read: PAST TENSE(D): When An Actor Kissed Rekha For Five-Minutes Straight Which Led Her Sobbing For Hours Post That!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube