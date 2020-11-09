Salman Khan’s Radhe has been one of the most awaited films of 2020. It was supposed to be an Eid treat for the Bhaijaan fans but due to pandemic, the film got postponed to next year. All the fans and trade have spent whole 2020 while waiting for Radhe to hit the cinemas and all eyes are now on the film to release in theatres in 2021.

However, there could be sad news for everyone waiting for Radhe to hit cinemas. As per the latest development, the film may not hit the cinemas at all because just like Laxmii and other major Bollywood films, it could opt for direct OTT release.

That comes as a shock especially when the theatres in the country are open again but it may come out to be true. As per Film Information, Salman Khan is currently in advanced stages of negotiation with Amazon Prime Video to convert the streaming agreement into that for premiere-streaming. The superstar has demanded 175-200 crores for the deal but that seems to be on a higher-end for the OTT platform. According to insiders, the deal could be sealed somewhere in 150-160 crores region.

The satellite rights of the film have already been sold for 50 crores and if the deal happens, Salman is expected to reap a huge profit of 130-140 crores which will include his fees as well. However, it’s possible that if the film releases directly on OTT then satellite deal will be renegotiated. Because according to trade belief an OTT release generates less buzz compared to a theatrical release.

Meanwhile, according to the trade magazine, Salman Khan is also thinking about giving the film a pay-per-view release just like Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday. He is in early talks with Tata Sky and has asked it to start there pay-per-view channel. At the same time, Zee has shown interest to do the same for Salman Khan as they already have ZeePlex platform.

However, nothing is confirmed yet and it’s all a wait and watch situation right now. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section.

