Lakshya is amongst the modern-day cults in Bollywood. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film had Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in key roles. In today’s piece of Fact-O-Meter, we’ll be taking a look at one of the lesser-known facts about the film.

No matter how the film fared upon its release in 2004, everyone agreed on one point, even back then, that Hrithik nailed his part completely. In fact, we can’t imagine any other actor playing Karan Shergill to such perfection.

Be it look wise or transforming character graph from being childish to mature, Hrithik Roshan has excelled in his part. There are innumerable things about Hrithik’s performance to boast of but are you aware of the interesting fact that he wasn’t the first choice of Lakshya? Surprised, aren’t you?

Very few would be aware that not Hrithik Roshan but Aamir Khan was the first choice to play Karan Shergill in Lakshya. Farhan Akhtar had approached Aamir, but he was committed to YRF’s Mangal Pandey: The Rising. So, as he backed out, we got our Karan in Hrithik.

Lakshya also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and others in key roles. In its domestic theatrical run, the film had minted 24.25 crores.

Meanwhile, last year, the film completed 15 years. Sharing about it, Hrithik said the film resonated with his phase of self-discovery as an actor.

“A beautiful story of self-discovery that touched my life in many ways. ‘Lakshya’ resonated with my phase of self-discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and a half with Farhan (Akhtar) and Ritesh (Sidhwani),” Hrithik had tweeted. Calling it a special movie, Hrithik continued, “It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here’s to 15 years Of ‘Lakshya’, a film that will always be very special.”

In Lakshya, Hrithik plays the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

On the work front, Hrithik delivered two big success last year in the form of Super 30 and War. He’ll be next seen in Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4.

