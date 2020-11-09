Actor Arjun Rampal invited trouble when his partner Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The current news out is about NCB’s raid at Rampal’s residence. His residence in Mumbai was raided by NCB today.

The reports also state that there were three places at which the raids were conducted, namely Andheri, Khar and Bandra. Agisilaos was arrested with the possession of hashish and alprazolam tablets. This led the investigation linking him with the ongoing probe into a drugs’ case.

“Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai,” as a poster on ANI’s Twitter account.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/QZGj900hNb — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Before Arjun, filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s residence was also raided by NCB. Drugs were recovered from the investigation. IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in his interview with ETimes said, “We conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house, which was supposed to be part of the same seizure.”

ANI shared the news on Twitter, posting, “Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife and four drug peddlers who were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case yesterday, being taken for their medical examination Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also summoned Firoz Nadiadwala.”

Arjun Rampal’s team has not shared any official statement regarding the statement. It’ll be interesting to see what will be their take on this.

