Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and giving us major maternity wardrobe goals every now and then. Just recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was shooting for her show ‘What Women Want’ and spotted posing for the paps.

Kareena looked pretty in a flared stripes dress and wore a mask along with the outfit and looked absolutely stunning.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out of her vanity she realised that there were paps and on stepping out the Heroine actress called them out for not wearing masks and said, “Aap log sab ho, main mask nahi utarungi.”

Later her team told all the paps to wear masks first and Kareena then takes off her mask and wear poses for them. Take a look at the video here:

Did y’all notice Kareena Kapoor Khan’s growing baby bump? Aww!

A while ago, Kareena was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab along with Aamir Khan and pictures of the same were going viral on social media.

The Heroine actress is often spotted in the city and always happily poses for the paps and is never seen without a mask and we should all take notes here from her.

Sharing a picture with Aamir on her Instagram, Kareena captioned it, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again…❤️❤️🎈🎈”

We can’t wait to see what these two have in box for their fans together.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and the film will be released next year.

Meanwhile, tell us in the comments below if you liked Kareena Kapoor Khan’s protective side in the video.

