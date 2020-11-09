Bhanurekha Ganesan better known as Rekha is one of the most talented and beautiful veteran actresses we have in the country right now. The Umrao Jaan actress turned 66 recently and does she even look a day more than 30? Not at all.

Rekha’s fashion style is admired and adored by everyone in and out the industry and she’s one of the most stylish celebrities till date.

Every time Rekha walks a red carpet and you just can’t take your eyes off her. The grace and royalty on her face are so visible that it makes the heads turn on their own. The veteran actress started her career at a very young age and we all know that. But there’s an incident that happened in her initial career days that not a lot of people know about.

While shooting for Anjana Safar opposite Vishwajeet Chatterjee, the Umrao Jaan actress was just 15-year-old and during the first schedule of the film, the director and actor decided to shoot the romance scenes first.

Unaware of the same fact, when Rekha came on the sets, she had no idea about the shooting schedule changes and as soon as the director said action, Vishwajeet started kissing her forcefully.

Rekha tried really hard to get away from him but couldn’t, as the actor clutched her real tight. While the scene was being shot, the crew was booing, cheering and whistling at the scene and the Umrao Jaan actor was so confused about how to react that she later she sobbed for hours because of the same thing.

That’s really sad.

Rekha was too young and naive to take any action at that point in time in her career but she’s indeed one of the strongest actresses to survive this industry all on her own.

