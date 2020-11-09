Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s commercial went viral on the Internet. In the commercial, along with the leading players of IPL teams, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are also seen. They were seen as a couple who is set to embrace parenthood.

Advertisement

The commercial has led to speculations that Ishita actually being pregnant in real life. Fans have also begun commenting on their pictures and asking them if she is pregnant. One user, commented on her latest picture and asked, “Are you expecting?” However, now the couple has now addressed the rumours and also said that she has been receiving congratulatory messages.

Advertisement

Vatsal Sheth shared a news report that read “fans speculate Ishita Dutta to be pregnant” on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Koi good news nahi hai bus thoda meetha zyada kha rahe hain.” Ishita Dutta then shared Vatsal’s post with a laughing emoji.

Recently, Ishita Dutta during an interaction with SpotboyE said, “I am getting so many calls after these speculations, I can’t even tell. My relatives are calling me to congratulate and telling me ‘bataya bhi nahi’. But honestly, I am not pregnant. The bump has come by me eating all the mithai. I think it’s time to work out as people think that I am pregnant. Now, the gyms have opened, so all those who are speculating will see me back in shape in a month.”

Many stars like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, had recently announced their pregnancies. Many other actors such as Amrita Rao and Natasa Stankovic have become mothers during the pandemic. Speaking about this Ishita also said, “Recently, a lot of celebrities have come out to announce their pregnancy and I feel due to that everybody is thinking it’s like a season of getting pregnant. I am very happy for those who are expecting but I am definitely not pregnant.”

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have been married for nearly three years. Earlier, during an interview with Bollywood Life, the actress had spoken about her husband. She said, “According to my friends and co-stars on the sets, whenever Vatsal comes to meet me, I generally have a big glow on my face. That’s what people say. Saying yes to him for marriage is the craziest thing I’ve done. I thought we would never get married (laughs).”

Must Read: Katrina Kaif’s Glittery Sequins Saree Is All You Need This Diwali To Look Like A Pataka!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube