November 9, 2007, was the day when Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much talked about Om Shanti Om hit the cinemas. It was Diwali and the film had a clash with Saawariya. While OSO marked the debut of Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film introduced Ranbir Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor.

The clash was a super hot one but the results were one-sided. While Saawariya flopped badly, Om Shanti Om turned out to be a historic success.

The film was directed by Farah Khan and was the 2nd film of her career as a director. Let’s have a look at some of the box office facts about the film:

1) Om Shanti Om when released back in 2007 did a business of 79.50 crores. This kind of business was extraordinary at that time as only Dhoom 2 had crossed the 80 crores mark. Needless to say, OSO proved to be 2nd highest grosser of all time.

2) The opening day business of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was 5.60 crores which 3rd highest of all time. Only after Krrish (6 crores) and Dhoom 2 (5.87 crores).

3) Om Shanti Om surpassed the lifetime business of many outperformers of that time like Lage Raho Munna Bhai (75 crores), Krrish (72 crores) and Chak De India (67.50 crores).

4) The film wasn’t just Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film of all time but also the top grosser of 2007.

5) OSO was choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan’s 2nd film after Main Hoon Na. The film surpassed the lifetime business of 2004 movie by leaps and bounds. Main Hoon Na did a business of 37 crores back in 2004.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone are recently in talks for upcoming film Pathan. The much-awaited film will be made under the banner of YRF and will also have John Abraham in the main role. Recently there were reports that Salman Khan might do a cameo in the movie.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will be seen making a small cameo in Pathan. They were last seen together in Zero’s song, Issaqbaazi.

