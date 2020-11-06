Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been on a tough time for the past few months, recently lashed out the paparazzi on Thursday evening, as per a report. The actress was spotted at the old Dharma office along with Ananya Pandey. Read on to know more.

The alleged incident occurred when the Piku actress and Ananya were clicked leaving the old Dharma Office in Khar. Even after getting enough pictures of both actresses, the paparazzi were not ready to leave them alone. Reportedly, they followed the actress when she got in her car and headed towards her next destination.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the photographers followed Deepika Padukone thinking she is heading to her in-laws home in Bandra. However, the actress didn’t go to husband Ranveer Singh’s parents home but went to the Taj Lands End Hotel to attend a meeting.

The report further states that when the driver of the Chhapaak actress noticed some paparazzi following the car, her bodyguards got out of the car and tried to make them understand. This led to an argument, and the actress threatened the paps of taking legal actions against them.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone had recently got back from Goa, where she was shooting for Shakun Batra’s next directorial film. She was also clicked at the Mumbai airport with co-stars Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Recently, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash resigned from the talent management agency KWAN. The development comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided her house and found drugs in there. A summon was also issued by the agency but has not replied to the same yet and is untraceable.

However, when the raid was conducted, she was not present at the time. The agency officials then pasted a copy of the summon on the house door. This is the second time that Prakash had come under the scanner. Before this, her name came up during Jaya Saha’s probe. The NCB has found chats that had Prakash talking about drugs and procurement. Later it was said that the agency had also found links between her and the peddlers.

