Another weekend is here, and a lot of you are searching for something to watch on the weekend. As most of us are indoors with our family members, things can get pretty intense at times. But weekends are weekends even if it’s at home! It’s a break from work, and everyone wants to chill. Today, we are suggesting you some good comedies movies that you should watch with your family members. These movies will not make anything awkward because they are clean AF.

Advertisement

But if you are in no mood to watch movies with your family and want to enjoy some s*x comedies, we have some suggestions for you too. Yes, people have preferences, and we know that. But mind you, not all s*x comedies are fun, and sometimes they make you cringe. But why to miss out on anything? Check out the list below.

Advertisement

5 Comedy Films To Watch With Family

Dhamaal

This 2007 film by Indra Kumar will make you laugh your lungs out. No, we are not exaggerating. Dhamaal has an amazing cast – Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Ashish Chaudhary and Sanjay Dutt. A story of 4 friends trying to get their hands on a dead man’s fortune is full of fun and drama.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Another movie with an ensemble cast – Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Mukherjee. When Rohit Shetty was much fond of damaging expensive cars, he made us laugh. What happens when a group of 4 friends fall in love with the same person? What happens if they enter a blind stranger’s house and pretend to be a relative? You have to look out; otherwise, you’ll regret not enjoying the laughs.

Hera Pheri & Phir Hera Pheri

We are not sorry if we judge you, but if you haven’t watched these movies, you have to question yourself! Just kidding. These two are the classic comedies of the 2000s. Starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, you really have to watch these movies to roll on the floor laughing and to understand the memes.

Chennai Express

Don’t listen to people criticising this Rohit Shetty directorial. If you are fond of feel-good comedies with some drama, action and romance, the 2013 Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone starrer is apt. Another Shetty directorial that has good comedy. The cherry on the top is the exotic locations of South India, the songs, and Deepika-SRK’s chemistry.

Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan is one of the best actors we had in the world. From the early 80s, he has proved what a spectacular and versatile performer he is! One of his best films in the past few years is Hindi Medium. Starring Saba Qamar, the movie stresses on crucial subjects of the Indian education system and gives you a great amount of laughter dosage.

5 Comedy Films To Not Watch With Family

Kya Kool Hai Hum

The film stars Tusshar Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Isha Koppikar and Neha Dhupia. There are some adult jokes. Some are funny; some make you say ‘Huh?’!

Masti

A movie of three married men who take no time to get bored with their wives and married life! Yes, quite a common plot. But some scenes will make you LOL while you watch it. The music of the film is good too. It stars Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma and Genelia D’Souza.

Delhi Belly

One of the best adult comedies out there. It has a good amount of cuss words. The 2011 comedy-drama stars Imran Khan, Shehnaz Treasury, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Poorna Jagannathan and Vir Das. If you decide to watch this gem, please watch the uncensored version. We are not revealing the plot because some movies, you have to watch and enjoy and fall in love with!

Hunterr

Usually, movies on s*x-addicts tend to cross lines. But 2015 film Hunterr starring Gulshan Devaiah isn’t one of it. Despite being a super adult comedy, the movie has good punches along with steamy scenes and great entertainment.

Mastizaade

It is necessary to watch such content sometimes. Mastizaade is a typical s*x comedy where things go weird instead of wild. Don’t you believe us? Then we dare you to watch this alone!

Must Read: Vijay Raaz Molestation Case: Team Sherni Sets Up An Internal Committee To Conduct Probe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube