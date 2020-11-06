Jackky Bhagnani is talk of the town these days for his lineup as a producer. The young producer is the first one yet who has managed to initiate and wrap up the shoot for his upcoming movie BellBottom in the UK with Akshay Kumar with an ongoing pandemic.

Jackky Bhagnani uses the coolest and funkiest way to wish Akshay Kumar all the luck for his upcoming film Laxmii. He took to his social media and posted saying, “All the best @akshaykumar sir for #Laxmii. This one’s going to be epic, Can’t wait to watch it!! We tried our best to emulate the energy. #BamBholle @poojaent @deepshikhadeshmukh @kiaraaliaadvani @shabskofficial @tusshark89”

Jackky holds Akshay Kumar really close to his heart. He has a lot of respect and love for him, both managed to work tirelessly in these unprecedented times to finish the shoot of BellBottom without any interference.

Looking dapper in the video, Jackky and Akshay’s collaboration being professional has given way to a personal bond too. The producer has given the audiences films of quality content to cherish always.

We are excited to see what Jackky Bhagnani has in store for us. Among the much awaited series of projects by the producer is BellBottom with Akshay Kumar, Coolie No. 1 and Ganapath and his newly initiated music label Jjust Music.

