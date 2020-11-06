In a very unfortunate series of events, actor Vijay Raaz was accused of molesting a woman on the sets of Sherni. The complaint was filed by a fellow crew-member on the sets of Vidya Balan starrer and soon the news went viral and the Gully Boy actor was arrested for the same.

The shooting was happening in Madhya Pradesh and the actor was staying a five-star hotel and after Raaz was granted bail, he flew to Mumbai without even informing anyone.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the director Amit Masurkar and producer Vikram Malhotra has set up an internal committee to conduct the probe in the series of events that has happened. Reportedly, this wasn’t the first time, Vijay Raaz misbehaved with a female crew-member and has happened to several times before.

After the incident took place, Raaz realised his mistake and apologised her but she was inconsolable and hence filed a case against him.

The report stated, “Vijay left for Mumbai on Tuesday after he was granted bail. He didn’t even return to the hotel where he had been put up. The production head informed the crew on Wednesday that Vijay won’t be resuming work. The makers will decide on the punitive action against Vijay once the ICC ruling is out. For now, they have their eyes set on completing the shoot by the weekend.”

A source close to the complainant revealed that this wasn’t the first time the Gully Boy actor was rude to her, but 4th and said, “Harassment manifests in many forms, and this is also a kind of harassment. Why would a senior actor take the liberty to touch a woman on a set? I don’t know if he meant to behave badly or not, but he eventually did.”

This incident came as a shock to all the Vijay Raaz fans and we hope that truth prevails.

