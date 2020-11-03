Vijay Raaz ARRESTED By Gondia Police For Allegedly Molesting A Woman

Actor Vijay Raaz, who is popularly known for his epic ‘Kauwa Biryani’ scene from Bollywood movie Run was arrested by Gondia police in a molestation case on Tuesday. However, the actor is now out on bail permitted by a local court.

As per reports, Additional SP of Gondia Atul Kulkarni said that the actor had allegedly molested a woman during the shoot of a movie named ‘Sherni’ in Madhya Pradesh. Raaz has portrayed several notable characters like in Bollywood films include Dhamaal, Welcome, Deewane Hue Paagal, Raghu Romeo, Mumbai Xpress, Bombay To Goa and Monsoon Wedding

Vijay Raaz, who was recently seen in the role of a government officer in Shoojit Sircar’s OTT film Gulabo Sitabo, is all set to make his debut on a digital platform as a leading character. He will be playing the role of a Godman in the yet-untitled series which will be directed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon, reports PeepingMoon.

Raja Krishna Menon’s web series will showcase the Godmen culture in the country and will be eyeing on exposing the truth of Indians’ who blindly follow Godmen and Dhongi Babas. The series, which is reportedly a satire, draws inspiration from Satyajit Ray’s 1965 Bengali film, Mahapurush, which narrates the story of a religious Hindu family that falls prey to a fraudulent god-man.

Raja Krishna Menon’s untitled Netflix series will be shot after he completes the biopic of boxing legend, Dinko Singh. Reports also stated that Shahid Kapoor will play the lead role but the shoot has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the series is now believed to start shooting sometime around October-November.

It’s yet to be seen what Vijay Raaz has to comment on this particular controversy.

