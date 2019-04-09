Filmmaker Abhik Bhanu is all keyed up with his forthcoming Gun Pe Done, a love story told with the theme of bootlegging, something, he says, is first-of-its-kind in the Indian cinema.

The movie stars Jimmy Shergill, Tara Alisha Berry, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz and Bidita Bag.

The film is produced by Asif Kazi and Manoj Menon under the banner of Pioneer Films and Entertainment LLP.

Abhik said, “Pioneer Films under the tutelage of Manoj Menon and Asif Kazi, is making a huge comeback. They are rolling out big projects, most of the scripts are locked and casting has begun. My film ‘Gun Pe Done‘ is the first one coming out and I couldn’t have asked for something better. The film is finally releasing on April 12.”

Zee Music Company has acquired the music rights of the film and filmmaker Abhik is happy with the association.

“Gun Pe Done is a dark comedy and for those two hours, I am going to take the audience into a world, where there is just fun and nothing else. A hardcore commercial entertainer, it is filled with comedy in the backdrop of illegal liquor mafia,” said Abhik Bhanu.

It will be the first time the audience will witness something from the world of bootlegging mafia. “The comedy of the film is situational,” said Bhanu.

The film also features Vrajesh Hirjee, Deepraj Rana and Anant Jog in pivotal roles.

