This week on Netflix witnessed surprising stats since 4 Indian films made their mark in the list of top 10 trending films on Netflix in the non-English category. These four films were Lucky Baskhar and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, which arrived last week, along with Jigra and Amaran, which arrived this week.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Verdict

As per Netflix’s data from December 2 – December 8, the heist thriller by Neeraj Pandey has garnered a jump of 43.75% in its viewership, bringing 4.3 million views in week 2 against 10.9 million viewing hours. The film secured third place on Netflix’s list of top 10 trending non-English films globally.

Here is the two-week viewership breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its global rank.

Week 1: 3.2 million | Rank 4

Week 2: 4.3 million | Rank 3

Needs 3.1 Million To Enter Top 5

If Sikandar Ka Muqaddar stays for another two weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 global charts, it might surpass Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’s 10.1 million views to become the fifth most-viewed Netflix original film in Hindi that arrived on the platform in 2024. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar needs 3.1 million more views to enter the top 5.

Here are the total viewership stats for the top 10 Netflix original films in Hindi that arrived on the platform directly in 2024.

Do Patti: 17 Million Sector 36: 12.1 Million Maharaj: 11.6 Million Bhakshak: 10.4 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 10.1 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 7.8 Million Murder Mubarak: 6.3 Million Amar Singh Chamkila: 5.3 Million Wild Wild Punjab: 4.5 Million CTRL: 2.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

