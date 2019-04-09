Shazam! Box Office Collections Day 4 (India): Maintains A Good Hold!

Shazam! Box Office Collections Day 4 (India): Zachary Levi is her as Shazam! and is he the superhero kids were waiting for? Oh, yes! Speaking about its box office performance in India, the movie is maintaining a good hold after a pretty-okay opening day.

After taking a start of 2.90 crores on Friday, the movie grew over the weekend to amass a sum of 11.70 crores. Further on its first Monday i.e. day 4, it has added another 1.50 crores, thus taking its total to 13.20 crores. When compared with the first day, the collections are pretty impressive as the drop is less than 50%.

As Shazam! is receiving positive feedbacks, the movie will bring good footfalls over the remaining weekdays, with an expected minimal drop.

Actor Zachary Levi says he underwent a physical transformation for “Shazam!”, but not because he was asked to by the makers of the superhero movie.

“I’m really grateful that nobody at Warner Bros., DC, New Line said, ‘You’ve got to be in a certain shape to do this’, as far as physical appearance is concerned. But they did say they wanted to make sure that I could physically do all the things that they were going to need me to do, to which I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, me too’,” Levi said in a statement.

“But beyond that, I also wanted to look as much the part as I could for just my own confidence and my own kind of journey as a man, and as an actor filling the shoes of this character. I wanted to go and have a transformation,” he added.

The actor said he has been “in the gym basically six days a week for certainly the last year”.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! released on 5th April 2019 in India.

