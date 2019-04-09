Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! Remake: Madhuri Dixit Wants Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan To Play Nisha & Prem; Here’s What #VaLia Has To Say!

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! is one of the most iconic and cult films of that time. This Sooraj Barjatya film is still so fresh in our memories and we can’t stop watching it even today. Recently, Madhuri was quizzed if her film gets remade today, whom she would like to watch step in Nisha and Prem’s characters, and she revealed that she would like to see Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt in it.

During the Kalank promotions, when we met her, she said, “Oh my god! You know I feel it’s a way characters are written, I mean that is what is important. The writers are the most important thing in filmmaking. The way they write the scenes and dialogues, characters, I think that determines the chemistry between two actors. So for me, anybody can do that role.”

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

She further added, “Alia and Varun can easily play that because she’s a very good actress. She can get into any role and make it her own. So yes definitely they will be good (smiles).”

When we asked the same to Varun and Alia about it, they both were overwhelmed by Madhuri’s comment. Ask Alia about the same, she says, “Wow, this is the first time. Call up Sooraj Barjatya sir, he should only make it (Laughs). My take is a bit like shock. I don’t think anybody can play their character (Salman and Madhuri’s). It was an iconic film but I think it’s very gracious and generous of ma’am to say that. That’s how she is, she’s a very giving person and supportive.”

When the Badlapur actor was asked about it, he replied, “Oh god (blushes). I feel that’s very big (Laughs). I think that’s too bigger compliment. I’m already doing one remake right now (Coolie No 1). So one at a step. I think HAHK is too iconic, everyone remembers it too well. I would be scared to do that.”

Varun was further also quizzed that fans call him and Alia as the new age Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol since their chemistry has always been a hit affair at the box office. He said that it’s too bigger comparison. “I think it’s too bigger comparison and people should chill out (laughs). I think too bigger comparison too soon. They are my generation, I have grown up watching them. Let’s just wait, let we do it a new way or our way. We are definitely a Jodi, I’m not saying no, good iconic Jodi,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!