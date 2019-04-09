Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha Gives An Insight About The Title Track; Talks About Her Evolved Equation With Salman Khan

After 9 years, the most anticipated and awaited franchise is being taken forward for its third instalment, Dabangg 3. Dabangg introduced us to Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut with as Rajjo. Both the characters were quite loved by the audiences. Apart from the chemistry, the dialogues and dance moves went on to become a rage amongst the fans.

Now after the successful two parts, the makers have started the shoot of Dabangg 3 in Indore and the pictures & videos from the location have got us all excited.

The team of Dabangg also shot their first song recently which is the title track Hud Hud Dabangg, and we have got some cool insights directly from Sonakshi herself. Recently, we met the Lootera actress, she revealed to us that this is for the first time Rajjo will also be seen in the song. Ask her if Prabhudheva has made her dance in the film, she said, “He has made me too a little bit dancing in this one in the title track. For the first time, Rajjo is part of the title track, otherwise, it’s only Chulbul Pandey. So I was very excited. It was great fun, we shot at a beautiful location with so many dancers, colourful and Rajjo & Chulbul dancing together. It was fun.“

Talking about the shooting schedule further, she said it was quite an emotional ride for her. “The shoot is fantastic! Going back imagine, so emotional and going back to the same team (smiles). I have worked with Prabhudheva sir before but I’m happy that he’s a part of this film. It was literally like a homecoming for me. 9 years down the line we are at the 3rd instalment, so it is obviously very emotional. I feel like Rajjo is the character that I can play in my sleep (laughs). It is so special, because of Dabangg where I am I am today. It has given me a life which I didn’t imagine for myself. I didn’t want to be an actor while growing up. But as soon as Dabangg happened, I realised that this is my true calling.”

Sonakshi also spoke about her evolving relationship with Salman Khan over the years and how things have been so far. She said, “Things have not changed at all with him which the best part. I think over the years our friendship and bond have become stronger because for so many years that we have not worked, we still maintain that aspect of our equation with each other and it’s never been like I’m his friend because I want to be his next heroine. I know that he has given me something in my life that I will cherish forever and that really changed my life. I know that I’m Rajjo and nobody else can take that part away from me. So I will forever be grateful to him for that. Our equation is beyond films.”

On being prodded about how she sees three different directors directing the Dabangg franchise, she said that she’s glad to be working with all 3 of them. The first part was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second was taken over by Arbaaz Khan and third is being handled by Prabhudheva. Sonakshi added, “Every director which we have worked with in this franchise understands the premise of the film and then comes and does what they are required to do. I’m glad that we worked with 3 different directors actually because each one of them had their own input. Now that Prabhu sir has joined us, this is so his space and I’m really happy to be working with him again after so long. This is my 4th film with him.”

Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas 2019.

