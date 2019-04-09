AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses The 100 Crore Mark In China; To Surpass 200 Crores Worldwide!

AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun has joined the elite list of movies like Hindi Medium, Hichki, Secret Superstar and Dangal, to mint huge success at China box office. The movie is raking wonders and within the first 6 days of its release, it has crossed the 100 crore mark.

After taking an amazing start on opening day, AndhaDhun grew terrifically over the entire weekend (Wednesday release) and remained strong on day 6 i.e. Monday. Yesterday, the movie crossed 100 crore mark by making a total collection of 106.09 crores in China.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

As of now, this comic-thriller has amassed 198.89 crores gross worldwide considering 72.50 crores nett i.e. 92.80 crores gross from India and 106.09 crores gross of China. The movie is all set to achieve the milestone by crossing a celebrated mark of 200 crore worldwide.

It could be clearly seen that AndhaDhun is being accepted whole-heartedly by the Chinese audience given its strong content.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan and Zakir Hussain in key roles.

Recently, Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios shared his excitement about AndhaDhun’s release in China.

He said: “I am super thrilled that ‘Andhadhun’ is releasing in China. Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain’s ‘Caravan’ playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese, except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!