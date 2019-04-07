AndhaDhun Box Office (China): The Ayushmann Khurrana – Tabu – Radhika Apte starrer has been enjoying a very good week 1 at the China box office. This last year’s thriller bagged over 260% return on investment at the list of Bollywood’s most profitable movies of 2018 on Koimoi. Started with a little above a Million on Wednesday has grossed around just above USD $4 million.

Till now we saw high-on-emotions movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal and Secret Superstar working with the Chinese audience, but with AndhaDhun one thing is clear – content works. The audience over there seems to be clicking with Raghavan’s world of authentic cinema. The movie till now has earned USD $10.50 million (around 72.50 crores) at the Chinese box office.

AndhaDhun Box Office Collections (China): Crosses The $ 10 Million Mark!
Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film has been distributed internationally by Eros International, read a statement. The film is the first China release for Raghavan.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, said “Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain’s ‘Caravan’ playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese, except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller.”

Viacom18 Studios along with Eros International has now partnered with Tang Media Partners to release the thriller in China.

