AndhaDhun Box Office Collections (China): Crosses The $ 10 Million Mark!

AndhaDhun Box Office (China): The Ayushmann Khurrana – Tabu – Radhika Apte starrer has been enjoying a very good week 1 at the China box office. This last year’s thriller bagged over 260% return on investment at the list of Bollywood’s most profitable movies of 2018 on Koimoi. Started with a little above a Million on Wednesday has grossed around just above USD $4 million.

Till now we saw high-on-emotions movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal and Secret Superstar working with the Chinese audience, but with AndhaDhun one thing is clear – content works. The audience over there seems to be clicking with Raghavan’s world of authentic cinema. The movie till now has earned USD $10.50 million (around 72.50 crores) at the Chinese box office.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film has been distributed internationally by Eros International, read a statement. The film is the first China release for Raghavan.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, said “Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain’s ‘Caravan’ playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese, except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller.”

Viacom18 Studios along with Eros International has now partnered with Tang Media Partners to release the thriller in China.

