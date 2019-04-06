AndhaDhun Box Office Collections (China): An Extravaganza Affair!

AndhaDhun Box Office Collections (China): Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte & Tabu had blown minds with their spectacular performances in Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun. Not only were the performances critically acclaimed, but the movie also won praises and ended up as a super hit affair at the box office. Now, AndhaDhun is recreating its magic in China with its remarkable run.

The movie which released on Wednesday, that is on April 3, garnered $1.32 million on its day 1, $1.78 million on its day 2 and $3.36 million on its day 3. The overall collections of the movie now stand at $6.46 million (44.70 crores). With a 5-day extended weekend, this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is indeed set to make a whopping collection at the China box office. Looks like celebration calls are already in for the team!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s blockbuster hit Andhadhun released in China as Piano Player.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, the film has been distributed internationally by Eros International, read a statement.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, said: “I am happy to announce that Viacom18 Studios has secured its maiden release in China and that too with our favourite film ‘Andhadhun’. I am very excited about our film’s prospect at the China box office and celebrating what is a major first for the studio.”

The film is the first China release for Raghavan.

