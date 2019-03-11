AndhaDhun, After Garnering Over 260% ROI In India, Is All Set To Rock The China Box Office

One of the biggest surprise box office hits of 2018, AndhaDhun is all set for its China release. The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in key roles, met with the strong critical reception and also proved to be a big commercial success for the makers in India.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, says, “I am happy to announce that Viacom18 Studios has secured its maiden release in China and that too with our favourite film Andhadhun. I am very excited about our film’s prospect at the China box office and celebrating what is a major first for the studio”, reports Mumbai Mirror.

AndhaDhun is directed by renowned filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who is known for engaging thrillers like Ek Hasina Thi and Johnny Gaddar. Upon its release, AndhaDhun won accolades in every department, especially for its intriguing writing and performances.

As many high-content Bollywood offerings have worked wonders at the China box office, it would be exciting to see how well does AndhaDhun connects with the Chinese audience.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, AndhaDhun released on 5th October 2018, in India.

National Award winning actress Tabu will be honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in April.

Announcing the lineup of films and the other activities of the festival, Christina Marouda, IFFLA Executive Director, said in a statement: “We have been discussing honouring Tabu for a long time, and this year felt like the right time. Her work and personality embody everything that IFFLA is about — being fearless, versatile, independent in spirit, unwilling to compromise, brilliant in the range of her performances, and simply beautiful.”

“With half of the festival’s 2019 lineup directed by female filmmakers, this couldn’t be a stronger celebration of women in Indian cinema,” he said.

While Tabu’s recently released film “Andhadhun” will be the opening film of the festival, other female filmmakers’ work will also be showcased on the occasion. With several feature, shots and documentaries — films will be shown in nine languages.

