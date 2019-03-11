Shah Rukh Khan FOREVER – A Shoutout From Coldplay’s Chris Martin To The Badshah Of Bollywood!

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, today, took to his Instagram account to post his routine music suggestions to his fans. He, did this last in January and now is back but this time the list ends with a shout-out to Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, coming this from Chris is a subtle surprise for King Khan’s fans.

Chris Martin attended the grand bash of Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta wedding. A three-day extravaganza at St. Moritz in Switzerland saw The Chainsmokers and Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform to an audience full of Bollywood stars, as well as a carnival bash which was opened to the locals for two hours.

In his Instagram post, after he listed down his current favourite songs, he asked his fans to watch Nadine Labaki’s Lebanese drama movie Capernaum. After this, he wrote ‘Shah Rukh Khan forever’ which took the fans by surprise. The global sensation, Chris, is also like many of us – a Shah Rukh Khan admirer.

Shah Rukh Khan, currently, is yet to officially announce his next project. From Don 3 to a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, there have been a lot of rumours doing rounds regarding his upcoming movie.

