After Wifey Deepika Padukone, Now Ranveer Singh To Collaborate With Meghna Gulzar For THIS Biopic?

Apart from the huge commercial success, actor Ranveer Singh is also backed by versatile performances in movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy. Gen-Y star, who is packed with some exciting projects including ’83, is now heard of being part of Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Manekshaw.

The report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that director Meghna Gulzar is researching on the story of Field Marshal S.H.F.J Manekshaw (Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw) for a biopic. There are speculations of Ranveer Singh to collaborate with the filmmaker and play the titular role.

However, the report also states that Ranveer has not given a nod yet and may not do the film.

Though the official information is awaited, it would be great to see the actor joining the league of the patriotic biopics.

S.H.F.J Manekshaw was popularly known as Sam Bahadur. He was the Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army during Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and served for about four decades.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, daughter of renowned lyricist and poet Gulzar and actress Rakhee, says she is a gender neutral person.

“I am a very gender neutral person. I don’t see things with the lens of genders,” Meghna said here at a press conference on Thursday on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Her advice for upcoming directors,male or female, is to remain prepared for rejection, have a stomach for failure and to work hard and stay true to your heart.

When asked if there are any rules to success in Bollywood, the Raazi director said: “There are no rules in the Indian film industry as to when you can get success. While some people get lucky in the first year, some get lucky in 15 years, like me,” she said, adding that this is the beauty and danger of the film industry.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!