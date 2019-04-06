Stree starring Rajkummar Rao was the sleeper hit of 2018 and went on to become one of the most profitable films of the year.

While producer Dinesh Vijan recently announced his next horror comedy with Rajkummar Rao titled Rooh- Afza , there have been murmurs of the makers planning Stree 2.

However inside sources reveal that while there have been a lot of rumours surrounding the casting for Stree 2, a sequel will definitely be on the cards and Rajkummar Rao will headline the film.

Clarifies a source, “Stree was such a huge success that it’s only natural that there will be ample talk of a sequel. There is no clarity at the moment when it’s going to happen but whenever it does, it will star Rajkummar Rao. Director Amar Kaushik too clarified that several times in the past”.

