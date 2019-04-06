Salman Khan Says NO To Sunny Leone’s Item Song In Dabangg 3; Ropes In Another Hottie?

It’s Malaika Arora Khan’s ‘Munni Badnaam Hui‘ you remember whenever we talk about Salman Khan’s Dabangg. The second instalment had Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Fevicol Se and is Dabangg 3 all set to welcome Mouni Roy?

According to a report published in DNA, the makers wanted to rope in Sunny Leone for a special dance number. But, Salman Khan thought Mouni Roy could do a better job at the same. Mouni, before John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter, was seen grooving on Gali Gali from Yash’s KGF.



The KGF track was a chartbuster gaining Mouni just about the right presence in the masses. According to the sources of DNA, “Initially, Arbaaz and director Prabhudheva felt Sunny Leone would be an apt choice for the pulsating number in Dabangg 3. However, Salman wasn’t too keen on the idea. He feels Mouni would be a better candidate for this racy track. She’s gorgeous and has nimble feet to pull off this special song in which Bhai himself will also feature.”

Mouni recently said she is always ready to embrace the surprise that life has to offer.

“The best part of our journey is that we have to have the will to be surprised by life. I am saying from my personal experience, that if I am thinking too much about the future and running after something, I will miss out on the present,” Mouni told IANS.

“So whenever an opportunity came my way, whether it was an acting assignment, dance or singing, I just tried to focus on that,” she added.

