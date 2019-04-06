One of India’s longest running show on TV screens is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has its own massive fan base. The viewers not only remember the main characters but have full knowledge of old episodes and behaviours of each and every supporting character. One such famous role is of lonely ‘Popatlal’ played by Shyam Pathak but is he that lonely even in real life?

Popatlal since the inception of his character has been looking for a bride for himself, innumerable times we have seen him searching out for the perfect woman, which even once lent him into the trap of robbers.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Shyam was asked about his real life and if he’s the same. To which, he replied, “I am a happily married family man in my real life”.

“My character Popatlal and I are poles apart. Popatlal is an extrovert and keeps fighting, while I am not at all like that in my actual life,” he further revealed.

Wow! Let’s hope Popatlal like Shyam will end up finding his perfect woman too! Would y’all enjoy watching him living a happy married life or would you enjoy the same plot to his character? Comment below and share your views!

