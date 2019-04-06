Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Day 1: Brings In Expected Numbers On Friday!

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Day 1: John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter took a decent start on Friday as 6 crores came in. The film saw a solo release since PM Narendra Modi has been moved ahead by a week.

John Abraham’s last release Satyameva Jayate had hit the roof and collected over 20 crores on the first day. That was an exception though due to its hardcore action drama appeal with an out and out massy feel to it. Romeo Akbar Walter is more comparable with Parmanu – The Story of Pokharan which had the first day of 4.82 crores, given its realistic treatment and the fact that it too was based on true events. In that sense, this Robbie Grewal film has done better.

The expectation was that the film would bring in 6-7 crore on the first day and the collections are on the same lines. The film has seen reviews ranging from average to very good and hence it would have to be seen how does that help and resultantly collections jump over the rest of the weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

