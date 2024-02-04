After an underwhelming extended opening week, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter needed a booster during the run of the second weekend, and that’s what exactly happened. Yes, the film witnessed a big jump on the second Saturday and brought in a number close to 20 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama was released on 25th January. The film opened to mostly favorable reviews and audience feedback upon its arrival. Apart from the performances and the VFX work, the viewers praised the aerial sequences. Unfortunately, such a positive reception didn’t fully translate into box office numbers, as the overall performance has not been up to the mark.

Fighter’s run at the worldwide box office

Coming to the latest collection update, Fighter has amassed 195.11 crores gross (165.35 crores net) at the Indian box office after 10 days. If we look at it in isolation, this number looks very good, but considering the budget, face value, and track record of the director-actor duo, this looks nothing great. We can’t entirely blame the performance of the film, as the success in 2023 has desensitized us towards box office numbers.

In the overseas market too, Fighter witnessed a healthy growth on the second Saturday, and as a result, it has gone past the mark of 80 crores gross. Yes, the film has earned approx 81 crores gross at the end of its 10-day theatrical run. Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the collection stands at 276.11 crores gross at the worldwide box office. The mark of 300 crores gross is expected to be crossed before the film enters the third week.

Surpasses 2.0 (Hindi), Race 3 & other Bollywood biggies!

With 276.11 crores gross, Fighter has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collection of 2.0 (Hindi- 275 crores gross), Race 3 (270.76 crores gross), Dabangg 3 (265 crores gross), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crores gross) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores gross).

