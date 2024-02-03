Every year, we witness multiple films from the Tollywood industry marking their arrival during the lucrative season of Sankranti. It’s a big occasion as there are multiple holidays in the Telugu states. This year was no different as not one or two but four films arrived in theatres, with the clash between Teja Sajja’s HanuMan and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram being the major box office attraction. Keep reading to know more!

Considering the factor of Mahesh Babu’s comeback after Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Guntur Kaaram had a massive pre-release buzz. Even in the trade circle, the film was expected to earn big numbers at the box office. Given the face value of Mahesh Babu, the film enjoyed an upper hand in screen sharing, but eventually, it lost momentum after the bumper opening day.

Guntur Kaaram opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, affecting the run as the film saw a brutal drop right on the second day. On the other hand, a comparatively smaller film like HanuMan opened to highly positive reviews and enjoyed solid word-of-mouth. The major factor behind driving crowds to theatres was its visual appeal despite a tight budget for VFX.

After the opening weekend run, screens started shifting in favor of HanuMan, leading to Guntur Kaaram’s downfall. While the Teja Sajja starrer maintained momentum even after the opening week, Mahesh Babu’s film came below the 1 crore mark during the weekdays of the second week.

Currently, after 22 days (third Friday), HanuMan is standing at 181 crores net at the Indian box office, while Guntur Kaaram stands at 126.11 crores. Take a look at the daily breakdown below (collection in crores):

Meanwhile, speaking about the global collection, the Mahesh Babu starrer has emerged as a big underperformer and will end its journey by staying much below the mark of 200 crores gross. Coming to HanuMan, the superhero flick has already crossed 260 crores gross, and it’ll be interesting to see if it enters the 300 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

