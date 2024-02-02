HanuMan Box Office 92-Year-Old History Rewritten! Prasanth Varma Delivers Biggest Sankranthi Hit For Tollywood

HanuMan box office is on an unbeatable streak of achieving records not even big films have managed to. From cruising past the 250 crore mark in India, it has surpassed the $5 million mark overseas as well. As far as its Hindi version is concerned, it’s just five crores away from clocking 50 crores, which would be outstanding for the film.

Do you know what the crazy thing is? Prasanth Varma’s film, budgeted at 45-50 crores, would be able to recoup the cost from the collection of just a single language. The film has taken an unpredictable route to finish its successful box office journey.

After becoming the Highest-grossing Sankranthi film of 2024, beating Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, it surpassed Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 (Hindi) at the box office. Now, it has destroyed a record that has been running on for 92 years now.

Yes, you heard that right. Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, has broken all the Sankranthi box office records that have existed for 92 years. It has become the biggest Sankranthi hit in 92 years of the Tollywood industry.

This isn’t even the end for the film, as it still has a week or so to milk things further. All this will hype up the buzz of its sequel, Jai HanuMan, for which Prasanth Varma has world-class plans. From Yash to Mahesh Babu & Chiranjeevi, the director has been throwing out names to make it more prominent than ever. It would be interesting to see who from the big stars is able to get the dotted line signed.

Praising Teja Sajja’s work in the film, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote in his HanuMan movie review, “You would, of course, imagine someone bulked up to be able to play a superhero possessing the superpowers of Lord Hanuman & that’s where the maker’s masterstroke, Teja Sajja, comes into play. Much like Abhimanyu Dassani in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota & Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali, Teja Sajja is not your typical superhero who would flaunt his physique to eliminate the goons. He’s more relatable, an ordinary person who enjoys the superpowers, and that’s how his character is written.”

