After being in theatres for three weeks, HanuMan (Hindi) has now collected 46.06 crores at the box office. With this, the film is now just 4 crores away from hitting a half-century. This should happen now, either in the coming week or, at maximum, by the weekend after that.

The film is, in fact, taking a bit of time to reach here because after its superb first-week run, one would have expected the film to really soar very high in days to come, and even 75 crores lifetime total seemed like a given. However, the collections were good, not excellent, and then at the start of the third week, they slowed down further, though remaining stable. The real surprise, though, was the weekday numbers since all of a sudden, the film went under the 50 lakhs mark, and that too when Saturday collections were 1.40 crores. I am mentioning Saturday numbers here instead of Friday since that was the Republic Day holiday, and hence, it won’t be a fair comparison.

The Teja Sajja starrer did manage to see an upward movement from Monday numbers of 36 lakhs to Thursday turning out to be 43 lakhs. However, these should ideally have been in 50-75 lakhs right through the week since competition from Fighter wasn’t there either, and hence, the film could have run on its own accord.

Nonetheless, this Prasanth Varma film is a clear success and once its score goes past the 50 crores mark, there would be bonus numbers added to its total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

