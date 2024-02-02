Malaikottai Vaaliban opened in theatres on January 25. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Sonalee Kulkarni, earned an estimated 12.89 crore India net. Read further to know the films’s 1st-week box office collection worldwide.

The Malayalam movie had a disappointing start at the box office, earning only 5.65 crore on the first day. On the second day, collections dropped by 50%, with only 2.4 crore earned. Malaikottai Vaaliban received mixed reviews, resulting in low occupancy in theaters, even on the first weekend. Read on to find out the film’s day-wise collections.

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s India collections

On the third day (Saturday), the film collected 1.5 crore, and on the fourth day (Sunday), it earned 1.25 crore. The movie continued to experience a decline in earnings, earning 0.65 crore on the fifth day (Monday) and 0.5 crore on both the sixth and seventh days (Tuesday and Wednesday). According to Sacnilk.com, on the eighth day (Thursday), the movie earned a total of 0.44 crore (early estimates), bringing its first week net earnings in India to 12.89 crore (15.21 crore gross).

Overseas Box Office report

The movie managed to rake in 12 crore in 7 days from the international markets, taking Malaikottai Vaaliban’s worldwide total earnings to 27.21 crore.

Mohanlal’s last successful film

Mohanlal‘s last film was the courtroom drama, Neru. The movie was a huge success at the box office, grossing over 85 crore worldwide. The total business of the film, including OTT and satellite, is over 100 crores. On the other hand, his latest release, Malaikottai Vaaliban, doesn’t seem to be getting any closer to this record.

Malaikottai Vaaliban on OTT

According to reports, the rights to the film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery have been sold to Disney Plus. It is not yet decided when the movie will be released on OTT. However, it is likely that the film will be available to stream in March 2024.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs, Century Films and Saregama with an estimated budget of 65 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

