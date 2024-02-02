Thalapathy Vijay has come a long way and is now arguably the biggest star in the Tamil film industry. His box office pull is very impressive, and he displayed it last year where he scored over 900 crores gross globally with just two films. Today, as the actor is making rounds on social media due to a newly formed political party, let’s take a look at his highest-grossing movies at the Indian box office.

Thalapathy Vijay’s debut and first success

Thalapathy Vijay made his debut in films with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out to be a perfect launch vehicle for the actor, as the film tanked at the box office. He first tasted commercial success with Senthoorapandi in 1993, and after that, he never looked back. With a career spanning over three decades, the actor has successfully toppled several established stars of Kollywood.

The biggest Kollywood star?

In the present time, Thalapathy Vijay is often described as a bigger box office star than Rajinikanth. Due to the same reason, we can see a clear rivalry between Vijay and Rajini fans on social media. As far as the state of Tamil Nadu is concerned, Ajith Kumar is also said to be his biggest competitor. Interestingly, all these rival talks have only helped Vijay to grow as a star.

Highest-grossers of Vijay

Speaking about Vijay’s recent release, Leo managed to become the 3rd highest-grossing film of Kollywood at the Indian box office and just missed the chance of being in the 2nd position. The film is rocking at the top of the list of Vijay’s highest-grossers in India, and below is the complete list.

Top 5 highest-grossing movies of Thalapathy Vijay at the Indian box office (net collection):

Leo (2023) – 342 crores Varisu (2023) – 178.80 crores Bigil (2019) – 171.90 crores Master (2021) – 154 crores Mersal (2017) – 147.60 crores

More about the actor

Apart from the filmy world, Thalapathy Vijay is currently grabbing the limelight due to his political innings. For the unversed, his political party is named Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). If reports are to be believed, he’ll be completely focusing on his political career after completing his already-committed projects. Speaking about the next movie project, he’ll be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Shahid Kapoor Hasn’t Tasted Success For Last 4 Years, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya To Turn The Tables?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News