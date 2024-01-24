After the super successful year of 2023, Thalapathy Vijay is on cloud nine. His Leo managed to be the second highest-grossing film in the history of Tamil cinema (globally). While the fans are still celebrating this feat, the actor has already moved on to his next big project. Not just that, there’s also a report about him receiving a lucrative salary offer from a big production house. Keep reading to know more!

Thalapathy Vijay stays at the top due to his stardom

Vijay is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the history of Kollywood, and even his mediocre films have done really well in the past. His Leo, despite the mixed reviews from critics, enjoyed a historic run at the worldwide box office by earning over 600 crores. All thanks to such stardom, the actor continues to stay busy with new exciting projects.

Vijay reportedly gets an offer from RRR producer

Now, as per the report in Track Tollywood, Thalapathy Vijay has received an offer for a film from RRR producer D. V. V. Danayya. After The Greatest Of All Time, there’s no confirmed film on Vijay’s slate, and this biggie might be his next after The GOAT. If the report is to be believed further, the producer has offered the biggest-ever paycheck of Vijay’s career.

Bigger paycheck than Leo?

As per previous reports, Thalapathy Vijay charged a whopping 120 crores for Leo, marking his highest-ever salary. So logically, the offer given by Danayya has been to be of a higher sum than Leo’s 120 crores. And if that’s true, it’s amazing!

Vijay’s next after Leo

After Leo, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in The Greatest Of All Time. The film is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and others. It marks Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film, and reportedly, the actor will be seen in a dual role.

The film’s shooting commenced last year and is still in process. While the release date is still not known, it’s being planned to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay’s Next To Do Upto 50% Higher Business Than Leo In Terms Of Overseas Theatrical Rights, Creating History For Kollywood?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News