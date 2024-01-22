After Leo’s super success, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in The Greatest Of All Time. The film recently went on floors, and the shooting process is in full swing. The biggie grabbed all the limelight when the makers dropped the first look of Vijay, followed by the poster of the squad on the occasion of Pongal. Now, there’s one exciting new piece of news about the film, which states that it might beat Vijay’s own Leo. Keep reading to know more!

Thalapathy Vijay had remarkable success in 2023 as his films did a business of over 900 crores in a single year. His Varisu was his first 300-crore film, followed by a much bigger success in the form of Leo. It ended up doing business of over 600 crores gross at the worldwide box office. But even before it arrived in theatres, Leo had created history with its pre-release business.

Leo’s record-breaking pre-release business in overseas

Reportedly, Leo’s theatrical rights in the overseas market were sold at around 60 crores. It was said to be a historical sum for a Tamil film. While it was truly an achievement and spoke volumes about Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom internationally, his The Greatest Of All Time is now all set to surpass that 60 crore milestone and set a new benchmark.

The Greatest Of All Time to surpass Leo?

As per the trade buzz, The Greatest Of All Time is expected to receive much bigger offers than Leo in the overseas market. In the final deal, the theatrical rights of the film are expected to rake in around 80 to 90 crores. Yes, you read that right! And if this biggie grabs a deal of 90 crores, it would be a rise of 50% compared to Leo, something which is unheard of in the history of Kollywood.

Revisiting the power of Thalapathy Vijay in overseas

It won’t be a surprise if The Greatest Of All Time leaves behind Leo by a huge margin in the pre-release business, as with each film, Thalapathy Vijay is witnessing considerable growth in the overseas box office. Speaking about his last release, Leo was a blockbuster success internationally and amassed a staggering 204.10 crores gross.

So naturally, the potential of The Greatest Of All Time is also very high, and distributors won’t mind spending a big amount to acquire its rights as the film could turn out to be a goldmine for them.

