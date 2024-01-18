After the sensational success of RRR, Jr NTR fans have been eagerly waiting to see their star on the big screen. He’s coming up next with his highly-anticipated Devara, and we’re just a few months away from its grand release. Amid the growing excitement, the report about the film’s OTT rights deal, which talks about an earth-shattering sum Netflix has paid, is going viral. Keep reading to know more!

Buzz of Devara

Released in 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR took the world by storm. It was a critical as well as commercial success and even bagged the first Oscar award for the Indian film industry. Apart from the director, Ram Charan and Jr NTR fetched global appreciation for their performances, and here in India, both stars have seen a huge growth in their popularity, and they are no longer just Tollywood stars.

Now, everyone is waiting with their bated breath to see what’s next both the actors offer. While that’s the one factor why everyone is looking forward to Jr NTR’s Devara, another thing is that the film’s promotional material that has come out so far has been successful. Even the recently released glimpse has hit the right chords. It also marks the reunion of the director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR after the huge success of Janatha Garage, and that’s another factor why there’s a huge buzz for this upcoming action thriller.

Huge demand for Devara

Devara is a pan-India film and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. As per the report in Track Tollywood, Netflix has bagged OTT rights for all five languages of the magnum opus and has settled a deal for a whopping 155 crores. There is also an agreement between the makers and the streaming platform, which reportedly states that there will be a gap of 56 days between theatrical and digital release.

Release date & cast

Devara Part 1 is scheduled to be released on 5th April 2024. Apart from Jr NTR, it also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. It is expected to do wonders at the box office.

