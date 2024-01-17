Salaar will soon be completing a month in theatres and is on the verge of ending its theatrical run very soon. Considering the buzz and the reception among the masses, the film has surprisingly lost its steam sooner than expected. Still, it has managed to emerge as a winner at the worldwide box office, and here’s where the biggie stands after 26 days!

Salaar enjoyed solid pre-release buzz

The big-screen entertainer marked the debut collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. Initially, there were rumors that it would feature Yash’s cameo as a part of Neel’s plan to connect the film with KGF. Although the team didn’t officially confirm it, this rumor did help create a lot of buzz. And, of course, Prabhas’ return to action was another factor that pumped up excitement among action movie lovers.

Got a thumbs-up from the masses!

Salaar was released on 22nd December, with its overseas premieres being held on 21st December. It didn’t enjoy a solo release and had to face a mighty competitor in the form of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Upon its arrival, the Prashanth Neel directorial received mixed reviews from critics but was appreciated in the mass centers. As a result, it managed to emerge as a successful affair at the box office.

Worldwide box office update

As per the latest update, Salaar has amassed 405 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 477.9 crores gross (inclusive of all languages). With this number, the film has achieved a successful status in the domestic market. Even in the overseas market, the magnum opus is a commercial success with a business of 135 crores gross.

Combining both, Salaar stands at a staggering collection of 612.9 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 26 days. Now, the film has slowed down considerably and will wrap up the run after the next few days.

From here, Salaar will not add much to its tally, and the run will end below the mark of 620 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Trends): Enjoys Another Solid Day By Staying Well Above 10 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News