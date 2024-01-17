HanuMan is showing a superb trend at the Indian box office as collections continue to stay higher than on the opening day. No matter how much competition there is in front of it, the film is in no mood to slow down amid the ongoing festivities of Sankranti. Let’s find out how day 5 has turned out to be!

HanuMan is having a blast in its theatrical run as no one ever predicted such a reception for this film, which has no backing of any powerful star face or star filmmaker. Initially, good promotional material did the job of garnering attention, and now, the content is doing all the talking.

It’s primarily a Telugu film, which has been dubbed in multiple languages and presented as a pan-India release. So, it’s obvious that the response has been phenomenal in the Telugu states. Also, the ongoing Sankranti holidays are providing a major boost.

For those who don’t know, HanuMan did a business of 56.15 crores net in 4 days (including Thursday premieres) by earning 15 crores on Monday. Today, the film saw a dip but still, the mark of 10 crores has been easily crossed. Yes, you read that right! On day 5, the Teja Sajja starrer closed its collection at 11.50-12.50 crores, taking the overall collection to 67.65-68.65 crores net at the Indian box office.

In the Telugu version alone, HanuMan is now all set to hit the 50 crore milestone, and that feat is expected to be achieved on Wednesday itself. Speaking about the overall collection, the film should now comfortably cross the 100 crores mark during the second weekend.

Meanwhile, the film had been indulged in an ugly battle of screens with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. It was alleged that shows of HanuMan were canceled and replaced with Guntur Kaaram. Currently, due to huge buzz, the Teja Sajja starrer is securing more and more shows. In the Hindi belt, too, shows will be increased this Friday onwards, as per the trade buzz.

