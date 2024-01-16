Teja Sajja’s HanuMan has been making all the right kind of noises at the box office. The superhero film that mixes the Indian epic Ramayana with a modern-day tale is a perfect blend of Indian scriptures mixed with today’s style of filmmaking. The film is churning out great numbers at the Hindi box office as well.

While in South India, it is giving tough competition to Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram; in North India, Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi‘s Merry Christmas is facing a tough time because of the superhero film.

HanuMan was very low on buzz before its release, but after a terrific word of mouth, the film has picked up a brilliant pace at the box office and is being loved by all. In fact, comparing the superhero film to previously released South Indian films Kantara and Pushpa, HanuMan has been performing exceedingly well.

Kantara (Hindi) Box Office Collection

Rishab Shetty’s film followed a similar path to HanuMan to write its success story in the Hindi belt. Kantara started with a meager 1.27 crore on day 1. This was followed by an almost double jump on Day 2 with 2.75 crore. The film started climbing higher, with 3.5 crore on day 3 and 7.52 crore on the weekend.

Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office Collection

Allu Arjun‘s rage was welcomed by Hindi audiences when he Saami-id his way with Pushpa Part 1. The film opened at 3.33 crore in Hindi, followed by 3.79 crore on Day 2 and a massive jump for Day 3, bringing 5.56 crore. The film enjoyed a weekend of 12.68 crore.

Kantara Vs Pushpa Vs HanuMan Hindi Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan crossed Kantara’s day 4 collected and collected almost 117% higher number that was 3.8 crore. It was a little higher than Pushpa, as well. Kantara registered 1.75 crore on Monday, and Pushpa earned 3.7 crore. Teja Sajja’s film has crossed the day 4 numbers of both films passing the Monday test.

Who Will Win In Lifetime?

Kantara had a box office collection of 82.10 crore, and Pushpa collected 100 crore in Hindi. Will HanuMan cross the lifetime collections of both these films? Currently, in four days, HanuMan in Hindi stands at a collection of 16.06 crore. It’ll would be interesting to see if it crosses Hindi lifetime of Kantara and Pushpa.

Here is a 4-day comparison of HanuMan VS Kantara VS Pushpa at the Hindi Box Office.

Day 1: 2.15 crore VS 1.27 crore VS 3.33 crore

Day 2: 4.05 crore VS 2.75 crore VS 3.79 crore

Day 3: 6.06 crore VS 3.50 crore VS 3.56 crore

Weekend: 12.26 crore VS 7.52 crore VS 12.68 crore

Day 4: 3.80 crore VS 1.75 crore Vs 3.70 crore

Total: 16.06 crore VS 9.27 crore Vs 14.38 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Fighter Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan Is All Set To Do Some Bang Bang Winning The BO War With Pathaan’s Rubia Deepika Padukone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News