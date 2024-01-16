Teja Sajja’s superhero film HanuMan has crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office, and the film is promising great numbers after a terrific word of mouth. While it is competing with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and is on the verge of surpassing it at the box office, the film is churning out phenomenal numbers at the Hindi Box Office.

This made us do a little research about the first superhero film in India. Interestingly, it was called Superman, which was a Telugu language film starring NTR Rama Rao! Yes, Jr NTR’s grandfather! Superman was India’s first legit superhero film, and you would not believe knowing about its plot because it is precisely the same as HanuMan!

Telugu film HanuMan is the story of a common man who lives in the village of Anjanadri and one day finds a Mani, which gives him superpowers possessed by Lord Hanuman. Coming to NTR Rama Rao’s Telugu-drama Superman was the story of a man who was bestowed supernatural powers by Lord Hanuman, who then turned into a Superman!

Failed Superhero Attempts Adapted From Hollywood

However, despite seeking powers from Lord Hanuman, the 1980 superhero film was adapted from the American superhero film of the same name – Superman! This was not well received, and the film gained negative reviews from all over the world – so much so that it was a disaster at the box office, and its official numbers were never released.

Bollywood’s Tryst With Superhero Films

While Superman was the first original superhero film in India, which was an adaptation of Superman disastrously mixed with Lord Hanuman, a remake of Superman was dropped in 1960 titled Return of Mr. Superman, which was another disaster. In 1985, India’s first 3D film, titled Shiv Ka Insaaf, was released. It starred Jackie Shroff, who was a self-made superhero who trained hard on himself. Even this film was also a disaster at the box office.

First Blockbuster Superhero Film In India

India’s first blockbuster superhero film in India was Mr. India! Released in 1987, the film by Shekhar Kapur starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor and was produced by Boney Kapoor. The film was about a common man who attains the power of going invisible due to a scientific invention.

The film was made on a budget of 2 crore and collected 5.40 crore at the box office. It made a whopping 170% profit at the box office and was the second highest-grossing film of the year in 1987 after Dharmendra’s Hukumat. Adjusting the inflation, in today’s age, Mr. India’s total box office collection is assumed to be in the range of 160 – 175 crore!

HanuMan’s Expected Box Office To Beat Mr. India

In order to beat the 170% profit attained by Mr. India, India’s first successful superhero film, HanuMan, needs to collect at least 164 crore at the box office. Looking at the film’s pace at the box office right now, it does not seem an impossible target.

Teja Sajja‘s film has been made on a budget of 60 crore, and if it crosses the 160 crore mark, it will beat the first successful superhero film in India.

