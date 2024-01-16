HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4 (Hindi): Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Crosses One Week Collection Of Kantara

In just four days, HanuMan (Hindi) has crossed the entire first-week collections of Kantara (Hindi). The Rishab Shetty starrer accumulated 15 crore in its first week, and now the Teja Sajja film already stands at 16.17 crore with three more days remaining in the week.

The comparison comes in because both are dubbed films and have religious/mythological elements in them while being set in today’s times. The manner in which the Prasanth Verma film had trended over the weekend was a given that Monday collections would be at least at par with Friday if not more than that.

However, the film has done far better than that, with the collections coming close to Saturday numbers, in fact. The film brought in 4.05 crore on Saturday, and now, on Monday too, the collections are really good at 3.80 crore. There is no comparison with Friday’s opening of 2.15 crore, and the numbers are almost double.

HanuMan will now keep going strong, and the first week will very comfortably cross the 25 crore mark. Post that, there is one more open week ahead, which means the film will cross 50 crore in a time, and if the momentum continues like Kantara (Hindi), then even a lifetime of 75 crore is possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

