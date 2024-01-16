It’s a big festival season of Sankranti, and not one or two but four major releases are battling out in theatres. On one side, there’s Teja Sajja’s HanuMan and Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram, while on the other side, there’s Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. Speaking about the late arrivals, both films are having theatrical runs of their own, but it’s Nagarjuna who’s moving ahead in the battle at the Indian box office.

Saindhav at the Indian box office

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav arrived in theatres on Saturday (13th January), a day after the release of HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram. It did manage to secure a decent showcasing for itself in theatres, especially in the Telugu states, but still, the film isn’t performing up to the mark. Upon its release, the Venkatesh starrer received mixed feedback, and that’s proving to be a deterrent at the Indian box office.

On the opening day, Saindhav did a business of 3.90 crores, and while it was expected to show growth on Sunday, the film ended up staying lower than the opening day and earned just 3.10 crores. Again, on day 3, despite the big occasion of Sankranti, there was no jump at all, and in fact, the number went lower than on Sunday. As per the estimates, 3.05 crores came in on Monday, taking the overall collection to 10.05 crores net at the Indian box office.

Naa Saami Ranga at the Indian box office

Coming to Naa Saami Ranga, the film is directed by Vijay Binni, and it marked an unusual Sunday release. Despite three films, HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram, and Saindhav, running in theatres, the film got a decent screen/show count in the Telugu states. Unlike Saindhav, the Nagarjuna starrer is enjoying decent word-of-mouth, helping it sail smoothly.

After a start of 5.10 crores, Naa Saami Ranga grew on Monday and raked in an estimated collection of 5.62 crores. A big jump was expected considering the holiday season, but still, the good thing is that the film is showing a positive trend. After 2 days, it stands at 10.72 crores net at the Indian box office, with almost an entire chunk of business coming in from the Telugu states only.

