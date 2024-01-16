Pongal celebrations are in full swing, with people even stepping out to watch the films on the big screen. The festive season is majorly beneficial for Tamil releases, so we see several biggies arriving every year during this period. This year, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan have come up with their Captain Miller and Ayalaan, respectively. Let’s see how they fared at the Indian box office on day 4!

Captain Miller shows no growth

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller was released on 12th January and opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. The film had a decent buzz in the pre-release phase, but surprisingly, the same hasn’t been reflected in the box office run. Despite getting most of the things right, it isn’t showing any spark.

During the Pongal festive season, there’s a huge potential for Kollywood films, but none of the new releases are hitting their peak. Speaking about the Dhanush starrer, it took a good start of 8.80 crores, but despite the positive reviews, it is continuously showing a decline in the collection. At the end of Sunday, the film amassed 24.05 crores.

Day 4 estimates of Captain Miller

On day 4, Captain Miller failed to show any growth despite the holiday season and instead witnessed a downward trend. As per the estimates, the film did a business of 6.55 crores on Monday, thus taking the total to 30.60 crores net at the Indian box office.

Ayalaan is showing a positive trend

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, the film was released on 12th January and opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. In front of Captain Miller, it took a comparatively low start, but the momentum has been in the favor. Unlike the Dhanush starrer, the positive talks did show effect in the box office run as this sci-fi entertainer has witnessed an upward trend since it hit theatres.

Day 4 estimates of Ayalaan

Ayalaan took a decent start at 3.30 crores, and over the weekend, it witnessed growth. By Sunday, the film bagged 13 crores net. On Monday, the momentum continued, with holidays playing a crucial role. As per the estimates, a collection of 6.70 crores was recorded, a jump of 26.41% compared to Sunday’s 5.30 crores. It’s a positive sign; a similar trend is expected to be seen until Thursday. The 4-day estimated collection stands at 19.70 crores.

