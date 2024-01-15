HanuMan witnessed a tremendous run at the box office in its opening weekend. The Tejja Sajja starrer opened to rave responses from Thursday previews, which grew the curiosity among cine-goers. Today marked the beginning of Makar Sankranti, but the superhero film unfortunately witnessed a drop! Scroll below for early estimates of day 4.

Fans were ecstatic to witness the fantastic growth of the Prasanth Varma directorial with each passing day. The film released alongside Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, and Naa Saami Ranga ahead of Makar Sankranti festivities. Despite tough competition, it had maintained its hold in the first three days.

HanuMan Box Office Collection!

In the first three days, HanuMan made a whopping box collection of 41.15 crores. With collections of 16 crores on Sunday, Teja Sajja’s film surpassed Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram, which raked in 14.10 crores. Expectations were at par, and analysts were convinced that Prasanth Varma’s film would knock it out of the park on Makar Sankranti. But that, unfortunately, did not happen!

As per the early trends flowing in, HanuMan has added earnings of around 13.50-14 crores to its kitty on day 4. When compared to day 3’s 16 crores, this is a drop of about 12-15%. This is not what should have ideally happened, certainly not with housefull shows in many Telugu states.

The total collection after the conclusion of Monday stands between 54.65-55.15 crores across all languages.

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram battle gets ugly!

As per some online reports, there has been manipulation in the number of shows of HanuMan at the ticket windows. Many have claimed that some theatres are canceling the shows of the Teja Sajja starrer despite being houseful. They’re allegedly being replaced by Guntur Kaaram.

It is also to be noted that HanuMan has been facing capacity issues. Given there are multiple options at the theatre screens (Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, and Naa Saami Ranga), the superhero film has only been allotted limited screens. The hype has been massive, and the film would have certainly performed better had there been less competition at the box office.

About HanuMan

HanuMan also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai. The film was released on January 12, 2024. It is the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

