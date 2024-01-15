Mahesh Babu returned to the theatre screens after a gap of one and a half years with Guntur Kaaram. The action drama, released on January 12, 2024, marks his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas. The initial reviews may have been mixed, but the box office run has been underwhelming. Scroll below for early trends updates on day 4.

While there are multiple options in the Telugu cinema, Teja Sajja led HanuMan is competing neck-to-neck with this Mahesh Babu’s biggie. In fact, the war seems to have gotten ugly as there are accusations that distributors are canceling housefull shows of HanuMan and replacing them with Guntur Kaaram.

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection

Mahesh Babu led film had brought collections of 14.10 crores on day 3. Today marked the beginning of Makar Sankranti festivities, which is one of the biggest box office days in the South regions. However, Guntur Kaaram failed to witness the necessary jump.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Guntur Kaaram added another 14.50-15 crores to its kitty on day 4. This is an increase of only about 3-6% from day 3, which is ridiculously low, given that the film was released coinciding with Makar Sankranti, hoping the box office collections will boost.

Guntur Kaaram Day 4 Early Estimates!

The overall collections in the Telugu language will stand somewhere between 84.10-84.60 crores. It is now to be seen whether Guntur Kaaram will manage to pick up during the remaining days of the festival or instead crash at the ticket windows.

Guntur Kaaram affected by negative reviews?

It looks like the negative reviews seem to be finally hampering the footfalls of Guntur Kaaram. For the unversed, Trivikram Srinivas‘ direction, along with the plot, screenplay, BGM, and soundtrack, were not up to the mark as per reviews. However, Mahesh Babu’s portrayal was praised by the cinegoers.

In addition, its competitor, HanuMan, has been receiving rave reviews. In fact, it surpassed Mahesh Babu starrer with its box office collections on day 3. Only time will tell who will ultimately take the lead in this clash of the Titans!

Meanwhile, there’s also a division of screens due to Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga.

About Guntur Kaaram

Along with the direction, Trivikram Srinivas also wrote the film. It is Mahesh Babu’s 28th film in the leading role. Guntur Kaaram also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

