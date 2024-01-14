Makar Sankranti Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Starting The Decade With 15.2 Crore To Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra's YPD's 7.7 Crore Last Decade

Makar Sankranti is the first festival of the year. Festivals go hand in hand with the Box Office collection in Bollywood. However, it is one festival that has not yielded great results – the first festival that falls on January 14. Films that are released on the Makar Sankranti weekend have not performed well in the past few decades.

The last blockbuster that was released on Makar Sankranti was Hrithik Roshan‘s Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, which started the century with a bang. However, the last film to release on January 14 was Yamla Pagla Deewana, which did a fair business at the box office.

YPD, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra, collected 7.75 crore on February 14. The film collected 55 crore in its lifetime and 23 crore on the Sankranti weekend. It was a hit at the box office.

In the last 10 years, Bollywood has seen as many as 14 releases around the Makar Sankranti Weekend. Most of these releases fell flat on their faces. Only three films made a mark at the box office.

The Successful Ventures

In 2013, Anushka Sharma, Imran Khan, and Pankaj Kapoor starrer Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola were released on January 11 and collected 8 crore on Makar Sankranti Day. Another successful venture was Chhapaak. The hits over the years were Yaariyan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Biggest Disasters

In the last 10 years, the two biggest disasters in Makar Sankranti were OK Jaanu and Tevar. The rest of the releases also fell flat and tanked at the box office.

The Highest Makar Sankranti Collection

The highest collecting Makar Sankranti day was in 2020 with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, which collected over 15 crore on January 14.

How Will Makar Sankranti Fare This Year?

In the year 2024, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are testing their fate on Makar Sankranti with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. The film collected 2.30 crore on the opening day and witnessed a jump, collecting 3.4 crore on day 2. The film is expected to grow further on Makar Sankranti, the third day of the release, which co-incidentally falls on a Sunday.

Merry Christmas is facing a battle from a Hindi-dubbed Telugu film, Hanuman, which has collected 6.20 crore in two days. The film is expected to grow on the third day, Makar Sankranti.

Here are the films released on Makar Sankranti Weekend or around the same in the last 10 years and how much they earned on January 14.

The 15th film is Varisu’s Hindi dub which was released in 2023 and collected 6.75 crore in total.

