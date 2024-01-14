It was over a month ago when 12th Fail was in its 5th week; Vidhu Vinod Chopra – Vikrant Massey’s wonderful delight had beaten Tiger 3, which was entering its 4th week. Cut to, in its 12th week, it has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal & yes, this actually means something.

Sitting comfortably at 889 crores, Animal is in the list of top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office. Thanks to the uncalled-for controversy around it, it garnered steam to make many curious about what the film is even about.

Word of mouth definitely helped it a lot, but that’s also the case with 12th Fail, and it might be even better for Vikrant Massey‘s heart-winning film. Today is the 80th day for Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s directorial of not only retaining its position in the cinema halls despite all the significant releases post the film, but it’s still attracting audiences even after all the craze around other biggies.

The magical 12th week of 12th Fail!

Even Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will be ending its 45th day at the box office today, still finding some audience, which is commendable as well. But, the real magic is done by 12th Fail by beating Animal as far as the online ticket bookings on BookMyShow are concerned.

12th Fail surpasses Animal!

Owing to the latest feature of the ticketing app, we now know which film has sold how many tickets on an hourly basis. For the older films, it shows the days of the last 24 hours, and that’s where 12th Fail has won. Vikrant Massey’s film has managed to sell around 5,720 tickets, whereas Ranbir Kapoor starrer sold 5,220 tickets.

Does it even matter?

Not on a broader scale, because Animal could overtake 12th Fail with its offline ticket window bookings, but it’s still an achievement for a film that no one predicted could do this two biggies now – first Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and now Ranbir Kapoor’s 12th Fail.

Must Read: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2 (Hindi): Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Grows On Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News