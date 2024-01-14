As expected, Hanuman grew quite well on Saturday to bring in 4.05 crores more. The growth is almost 100% when compared to Friday’s collections of 2.15 crores, and that’s really good. Word of mouth has started catching up for this film, which doesn’t have a single detractor and with audiences liking to loving it, rest assured there would be more and more footfalls in days to come.

The good part is that there is a lot of capacity available for the Prasanth Varma directed film. Dunki and Salaar are through with their run, whereas Merry Christmas has its own set of audiences, which is as it is targeted. This means if Hanuman turns out to be bigger and bigger, then there would be a lot more screens and shows that will open up for the film.

As a matter of fact, the God could well turn out to be a savior for the exhibition circle since it hasn’t really seen a major grosser for a really long time, and for the last week or so, even survival was becoming quite tough.

The Teja Sajja film has now netted 6.20 crores in two days and it will definitely go past the 11 crores mark today. In fact, if a similar kind of growth comes in today, just like it happened yesterday then a score closer to the 12 crores range is possible as well. One waits to see if the momentum turns out to be so huge that Hanuman becomes an unstoppable force.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

