After being in theatres for three weeks, Dunki has hit the 225 crores mark. This happened yesterday, and now it’s about gathering as much as it can in the next few days leading to the release of Fighter on 25th August.

Of course it has taken time for the film to reach here as the set up was huge enough to have ensured that such collections come in the very first week, especially due to the holiday season. Post that it could well have marched past the 300 crores mark and then added a bit more.

Agreed that it wasn’t a 400 or a 500 Crore Club film in the making but then it did have the kind of ingredients which would have taken it past the 300 crores mark. However, Shah Rukh Khan had set such high standards with his films like Pathaan and Jawan in 2023 that audiences expected an out and out hardcore commercial entertainment from him with Dunki as well.

Same for Rajkumar Hirani who had given back to back triple centuries with films like Sanju and PK. Hence, this one with a different kind of storytelling resulted in mixed response from the audiences and that resonated in the collections as well.

Nonetheless, the next major milestone is Chennai Express lifetime of 227 crores and one waits to see if that’s crossed by Sunday itself or would it require the coming weekdays as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Not Animal Or Jawan But Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Displayed Better Legs At Ticket Windows By Pushing Collection By 225% After The Regular 3-Day Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News